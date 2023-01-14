Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $535,230.78 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

