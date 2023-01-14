Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $56,902.50 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

