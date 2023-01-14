Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells $9,431,686.26 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanat Chattopadhyay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

