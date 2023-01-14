Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells 26,722 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
