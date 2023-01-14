Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells 26,722 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

