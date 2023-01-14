Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $140,292.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

PVH opened at $86.18 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

