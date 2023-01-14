Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $55,408.96 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

