Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Sells 3,960 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

