Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $194,160.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 31.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

