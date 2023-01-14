Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells 456,000 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,946.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

