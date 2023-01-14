Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $48,525.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $48,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $16,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

