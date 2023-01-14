Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $125,892.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 6,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

