Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at KeyCorp

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $287.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.