Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.