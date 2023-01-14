Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$1.05 at National Bankshares

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

ITR stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$76.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.04. Analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

