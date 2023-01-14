Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $1,470,450.22 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

