Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Sells $1,047,743.36 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

