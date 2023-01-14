Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,520,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,659,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

