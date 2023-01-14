Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $1,603,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.21 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

