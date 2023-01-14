International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

