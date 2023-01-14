International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

