International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $5,211,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

