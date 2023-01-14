International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

