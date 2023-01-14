International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:IFF opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

