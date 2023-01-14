Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $96.97.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.