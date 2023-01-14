Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $175.11.

