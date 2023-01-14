Investment House LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

