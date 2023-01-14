Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 4.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. 37,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,668,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Invitae Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth $206,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

