InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NVIV stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $13.77.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
