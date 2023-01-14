InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

