IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.64% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MNA stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

