Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

IRDM stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Iridium Communications



Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

