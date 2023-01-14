Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

