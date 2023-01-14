Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IRM opened at $52.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

