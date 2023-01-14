iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

