iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

