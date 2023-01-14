iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth $405,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $1,262,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.