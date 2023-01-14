iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $114.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

