iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.