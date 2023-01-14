J Scott Wolchko Sells 45,907 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.