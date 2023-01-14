J Scott Wolchko Sells 45,907 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

