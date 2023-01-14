J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,483 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

