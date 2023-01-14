J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $255.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

