J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 637,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443,742 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 247,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,658,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG opened at $25.13 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

