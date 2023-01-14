J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,566,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,310,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

VLU stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $158.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.