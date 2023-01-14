J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,822 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

