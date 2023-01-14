J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 300,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $45.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.