J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 46,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

