J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.