J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

