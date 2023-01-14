J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

