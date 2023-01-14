J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

