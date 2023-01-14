J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Amundi increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

