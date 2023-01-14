J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $19.22 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

